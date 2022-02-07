Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Rains in the Afternoon and Max. Temperatures 10°-15°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 7, 2022, Monday // 09:37
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Rains in the Afternoon and Max. Temperatures 10°-15°C Pixabay

Today before noon, with a cold front approaching the country, the southwest wind will intensify and warm even more, but the clouds will increase rapidly. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology Hristo Hristov.

The atmospheric pressure is lower than the average for February and during the day it will decrease even more. An increase will begin in the evening. In the afternoon, rainfall will begin from the northwest, which will cover the whole country until the evening and at night. The wind will be oriented from the northwest and will be moderate, temporarily strong in the Danube plain. With it, cold air will start to invade and during the night in the mountainous regions of Western Bulgaria, the rain will turn into snow. Maximum temperatures will be between 10° and 15° Celsius, lower in the high western fields, in Sofia 7°C.

Above the Black Sea coast, the clouds will increase. It will blow to a moderate southwest wind, on the south coast temporarily strong, but at night it will be oriented from the northwest. Maximum temperatures will be between 9° and 14° Celsius. The temperature of the sea water: 6°-7°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

In the mountains, the clouds will increase and in the afternoon it will rain, in the high parts snow, in the low - rain. A moderate to strong wind will blow from the west, which will be oriented from the northwest later in the afternoon. Cold air will invade and temperatures will drop sharply. There will be conditions for blizzards, gusts and icing along the mountain passes in the Western Stara Planina. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 6°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 1°C.

/Focus

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, rain, clouds, temperature, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria