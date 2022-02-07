COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2181 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Two thousand one hundred and eighty-one new coronavirus-infected people were registered during the last 24 hours in Bulgaria with 12,838 tests performed (nearly 17 percent positive). 76.80 percent of the new cases registered for the day were not vaccinated. 42 people, of whom 92.86 percent were not vaccinated, have died, according to the Unified Information Portal.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria reached 995,436. They were identified by 8,669,990 tests.

A total of 33,770 people have died in Bulgaria since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 259,523 active cases. Of these, 6,238 were hospitalized, including 593 in the intensive care unit. 215 is the number of new patients in hospitals for the last 24 hours, of which 88.84 percent have not been vaccinated.

2,245 people with a positive coronavirus test have recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of those cured in the country is 702,143.

Since the beginning of the campaign, 4,205,893 doses of vaccine have been administered in Bulgaria, including 1,629 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 21,486 coronavirus cases were confirmed among medical staff, including 5,457 doctors and 7,041 nurses.

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 4735 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

By districts, most new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours were registered in Sofia (622), followed by Varna (308), Stara Zagora (212), Burgas (153) and Plovdiv (120). In terms of the total number of infected, the capital is again first (256,989) ahead of Plovdiv (90,119), Varna (77,195), Burgas (63,216) and Blagoevgrad (47,539).



/BTA

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook