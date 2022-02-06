Bulgaria: Fruits and Vegetables are becoming more Expensive

Every regular consumer of fruits and vegetables has found that with each passing summer when many of these products are in real season, they become more expensive. And this is despite the frequent complaints of local producers about unregulated and cheaper imports or subsidized by the state.

Due to the high prices of electricity and gas since last summer, greenhouse production cannot remain unaffected by price, and some producers have even given up their harvest because they believe that they cannot produce them at selling price given their gas and electricity bills

In December the NSI reported 7.8% annual inflation. This is how the prices of fruits and vegetables have changed over the past two years.

/Dnevnik

