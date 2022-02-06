Bulgaria: Fruits and Vegetables are becoming more Expensive
Every regular consumer of fruits and vegetables has found that with each passing summer when many of these products are in real season, they become more expensive. And this is despite the frequent complaints of local producers about unregulated and cheaper imports or subsidized by the state.
Due to the high prices of electricity and gas since last summer, greenhouse production cannot remain unaffected by price, and some producers have even given up their harvest because they believe that they cannot produce them at selling price given their gas and electricity bills
In December the NSI reported 7.8% annual inflation. This is how the prices of fruits and vegetables have changed over the past two years.
Consumer price index, fruits,%
Compared to the respective month of the previous year
Consumer price index, vegetables,%
Compared to the same month last year
/Dnevnik
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: Jump in Prices of Greenhouse Vegetables is Expected in Spring
- » Bulgaria: Appetizers for Christmas - More Expensive than Imported Meat
- » The Top Two Casinos In Bulgaria
- » Bulgaria: Manufactured Goods Shot up 18% in August
- » The UKGC and GamStop – Protecting You from Non-GamStop Casinos
- » Grain Harvest in Bulgaria is at a Five-Year High, and Prices are Rising