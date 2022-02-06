Bulgarian Prof. Kozhuharova: It seems the Peak of the Fifth Wave has Passed

“At the moment, it seems that the peak of the fifth wave has passed. There is a decrease in the percentage of positive samples and those infected.” This was stated on Nova TV by the epidemiologist Prof. Mira Kozhuharova.

Bulgarian Professor: The End of the Fifth Wave of COVID-19 can be seen

“I think the situation has calmed down. As for this wave - it looks very good. Since last Sunday, the percentage of positive tests has started to fall, and shortly after that the number of people who test positive. At the moment, we can be satisfied that the number of infected people is starting to decrease,” she said.

However, Prof. Kozhuharova warned that the problems continue. “After the incidence increases, the number of sick people who need treatment increases. Now is the time to focus on the use of intensive care beds,” said the epidemiologist.



