Thousands Joined the March for Unity in Kharkiv, Ukraine

World » UKRAINE | February 6, 2022, Sunday // 11:53
Bulgaria: Thousands Joined the March for Unity in Kharkiv, Ukraine

Thousands took part in the March for Unity in Kharkiv. The city is located about 40 km from the Russian border.

“We are here to defend our homeland, we do not want Russia - chanted the crowd. The demonstration took place amid smoldering tensions between Moscow and Kyiv. According to the latest figures on the border with Ukraine, Russia has amassed more than 110,000 military and military equipment.

US Warns that Full-Scale Russian Invasion of Ukraine will Kill Thousands and Bring Millions of Refugees in Europe

Despite assurances from the Kremlin that it is not preparing for an invasion, the West is convinced otherwise. The first US troops to strengthen NATO's eastern flank are arriving in Poland today.

NATO is Sending more than 1,000 US Troops to Poland

Meanwhile, the search for a diplomatic way out of the crisis continues. French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Moscow tomorrow. He will hold talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

/BNT

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kharkiv, Ukraine, Russia, march
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria