US Warns that Full-Scale Russian Invasion of Ukraine will Kill Thousands and Bring Millions of Refugees in Europe

World » UKRAINE | February 6, 2022, Sunday // 11:34
Senior US officials have warned that if Russia decides to carry out a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, it could lead to tens of thousands of casualties. In the New York Times, US officials say such an invasion could take the lives of up to 50,000 civilians and cause a refugee crisis in Europe.

Representatives warn that the human price to be paid in such a large-scale invasion, if the Russian president decides to take such actions against Ukraine, will amount to between 25,000 and 50,000 civilians killed, between 5,000 and 25,000 killed Ukrainian military and between 3,000 and 10,000 Russian soldiers killed. Such an invasion could lead to five million refugees, most of them heading to Poland.

But officials added that it was still unclear whether Putin would undertake such a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

