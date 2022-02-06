COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 4735 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria are 4737, and the number of deaths with a diagnosis of Covid-19 is 40. This is shown by the data from the Unified Information Portal.

With 21,251 tests performed yesterday, 22.2 percent turned out to be positive. Respectively, 76.08 percent of the new cases and 90 percent of the dead were unvaccinated.

The active cases in our country at midnight amount to 259,629. Of these, 6,212 people were hospitalized, including 586 in the intensive care unit.

For the last 24 hours, 2612 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been given. Yesterday their number was 9398.

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 100 Dead in the Last 24 hours

Yesterday, there were 8,100 newly infected and 100 dead.



/BTA

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook