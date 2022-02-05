The Ukrainian Army Conducts Military Exercise in Chernobyl

The Ukrainian army has begun exercises to conduct hostilities in populated areas. The exercises are being conducted in the area around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, and the goal of the Ukrainian army is to prepare for a possible Russian invasion, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

Ukraine's Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky said it was the first large-scale military exercise of its kind in the restricted area. A video released by the interior ministry showed mortar training in the town of Pripyat, which is uninhabited since the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear accident.

The training also included rescuing the wounded and disposing of mines.

Russia has deployed more than 100,000 troops along its border with Ukraine. This has raised fears that the Kremlin is planning an invasion, but Moscow denies any such intentions.

According to Ukraine, one of the possible scenarios is a Russian attack from the north through the territory of Belarus. If that happens, the Ukrainian army will have to prepare for fighting in the radiation-affected area of ​​Chernobyl. The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, is less than 70km from the restricted area around Pripyat and just over 80km from the Belarusian border.



/ClubZ

