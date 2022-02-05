Skopje might pick Agneza Rusi as Ambassador to Sofia

Politics » DIPLOMACY | February 5, 2022, Saturday // 14:49
Bulgaria: Skopje might pick Agneza Rusi as Ambassador to Sofia bgonair.bg

One of the most experienced diplomats at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia, Agneza Rusi, will be sent as ambassador to Sofia. "The government accepted the proposal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for ambassador to Bulgaria and proposed it to the country's president", announced Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani today after a briefing.

“However, I cannot comment on the name until an agreement is reached, but the request for an agreement, which means approval by the president, has been received and has already been sent to the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry," Osmani said

Bulgaria and North Macedonia Jointly Mark 150th Anniversary of Gotse Delchev's Birth

Earlier this week, some Macedonian media mentioned Agneza Rusi’s name as ambassador to Sofia. She is a career diplomat and has been the head of Macedonia's EU mission in Brussels since 2018.

/BNT

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: agneza rusi, macedonia, ambassador, sofia, Skopje, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria