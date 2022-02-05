Bulgaria: Man was Detained for Issuing Fake Certificates in Bansko

The Regional Health Inspectorate and the police in Bansko detained a 40-year-old man who was conducting covid tests and issuing certificates without the permission of the Blagoevgrad Health Inspectorate.

The arrest came in the afternoon yesterday after RHI employees pretended to be customers and paid for the tests without being examined.

Immediately afterward, police officers came and detained the man. The same laboratory was searched a month ago in another winter resort in Pamporovo when there were detainees.

The case was referred to the prosecutor's office. Work on the case continues.



/BNT

