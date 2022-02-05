Bulgaria: Man was Detained for Issuing Fake Certificates in Bansko

Crime | February 5, 2022, Saturday // 14:44
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Man was Detained for Issuing Fake Certificates in Bansko BNR

The Regional Health Inspectorate and the police in Bansko detained a 40-year-old man who was conducting covid tests and issuing certificates without the permission of the Blagoevgrad Health Inspectorate.

The arrest came in the afternoon yesterday after RHI employees pretended to be customers and paid for the tests without being examined.

Immediately afterward, police officers came and detained the man. The same laboratory was searched a month ago in another winter resort in Pamporovo when there were detainees.

Bulgarian Lawyer: Fake Certificates can be Discovered if a Good Inspection is Carried Out

The case was referred to the prosecutor's office. Work on the case continues.

/BNT

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fake, certificate, Bansko, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria