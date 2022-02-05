NATO is Sending more than 1,000 US Troops to Poland

World | February 5, 2022, Saturday // 14:37
Bulgaria: NATO is Sending more than 1,000 US Troops to Poland

NATO is sending more than 1,000 US troops to Poland. The goal is to protect the Polish-Ukrainian border. This was stated for Nova TV by the Ambassador of Poland to Bulgaria H.E. Maciej Szymanski. He added that he hoped diplomacy would prevail in the NATO-Russia crisis.

2,000 US troops have Left for Europe

“We have agreed with NATO. They will support us and send 1,000 troops to Romania, 2,000 to Poland and Germany. 1,700 of them will be in Poland. They will be located at the base of the Polish-Ukrainian border. All these troops are in order not to become vulnerable and an easy target,” said the ambassador.

Blinken's Special Envoy is coming to Bulgaria to discuss Security

Tags: US, NATO, troops, Poland
