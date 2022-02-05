Sofia Ranks Eighth in the World in Polluted Air
Sofia this morning is on the 8th place in the world ranking for dirty air, according to the data on the quality of the atmospheric air on www.iqair.com
The unhealthy air is in the red zone for Bulgaria’s capital and refers mainly to the Izgrev and Levski districts. Otherwise, the first two places for polluted air in the world are held by Delhi and Mumbai in India, the third is the city of Kabul in Afghanistan.
The capital of Serbia, Belgrade, ranks fifth in polluted air this morning. Sarajevo in Bosnia and Herzegovina is one place ahead of Sofia - seventh. The top ten in terms of pollution continues with Wuhan in China and Milan in Italy - respectively in ninth tenth place. The capital of North Macedonia, Skopje, is in 11th place.
/BGNES
