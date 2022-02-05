Bulgarian Political Parties Spent over BGN 7.3 Million for the Elections on November 14

The political formations that participated in the parliamentary elections in November spent over BGN 7.3 million, according to a study by the Institute for the Development of the Public Environment.

“Democratic Bulgaria” spent the most money on its campaigns - BGN 1 million 239 thousand, and “We Continue the change” - BGN 1 million 237 thousand, followed by GERB with over half a million levs.

The top 5 of the most expensive campaigns also include the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) with BGN 360,000 and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) with BGN 131,000.

The largest share is in media services, with parties and coalitions setting aside nearly BGN 5 million to cover them.

The next big item is the expenses for mass events and agitation materials, for which over BGN 700,000 have been spent. Once again, the parties continue to rely on voluntary work in their campaigns. Less than 1% of all costs are set aside for remuneration.

The only two formations that have declared such are “We Continue the Change” and BSP.

If the value of the vote received is a sign of the effectiveness of the campaign, then DPS and “There Is Such a People” can boast of effective campaigns.

The two parties set aside 39 cents and 76 cents for media coverage, respectively, to receive 1 vote.

According to this indicator, the votes for the Bulgarian National Union, “Brigade” and “Direct Democracy” and others were the most expensive. The “vote price” of these parties reaches BGN 36. They relied mainly on media packages to finance their campaigns.

In the elections in November last year, 20 parties and 7 coalitions took part.



/BNR

