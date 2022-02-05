Eurostat: Austria is the Largest Exporter of Skis in the EU, Bulgaria is in Second Place

In 2020, 3.7 million pairs of skis and snowboards were exported to other member states in the European Union. In the same year, the EU exported 1.9 million pairs of skis and snowboards to countries outside the community, and imported 1.1 million of the same products, according to statistics released by Eurostat on Friday.

Nearly half of what was produced in the EU in 2020 (3.5 million) falls on Austria.

Among the member states, the largest exporters are Austria (2.1 million pairs of skis and snowboards), Bulgaria (564,700) and France (551,200).

More than a third of European production is exported to the United States (37%). Switzerland and Canada are on the list of the largest non-EU importers.

The largest importer of such products in the European Union is Ukraine, which accounts for 48 percent of total imports.

/BNR

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook