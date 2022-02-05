China Announced 45 New Cases of Covid among Olympic Staff and Athletes Yesterday
Forty-five new cases of covid were identified among Olympic staff and athletes yesterday, the day the 24th Beijing Winter Olympics opened, Reuters reported, citing the organizing committee.
26 of the newly infected are people who arrived at the airport. Among them are 20 athletes and representatives of Olympic teams. The other 19 are in the “closed bubble” in which the staff of the games are isolated.
Beijing Olympics 2022 Offcialy Under Way after Opening Ceremony
Nine new cases of local transmission of covid were registered yesterday in mainland China (excluding Hong Kong and Macao) - three less than the day before, the National Health Commission said earlier today, quoted by Xinhua.
One is in the capital, Beijing, which hosts the 24th Winter Olympics. Chinese authorities have taken serious measures to curb the spread of the infection ahead of a major sports forum that began yesterday.
Six new covid cases have been reported in Guangdong Province and two in Tianjin City.
The National Health Commission also reported 18 cases brought in from abroad.
129 patients with covid were registered as recovered yesterday. 1,571 people remain in Chinese hospitals for treatment.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in China, with a population of about 1.4 billion people, just over 106,000 cases of covid have been confirmed.
The number of deaths in the country has remained unchanged for more than a year - 4636.
/BTA
