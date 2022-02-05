COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 100 Dead in the Last 24 hours

8116 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria during the last 24 hours, found in 40,735 tests performed. 100 people have died, according to the Unified Information Portal at midnight on February 5.

The data are close to those of the previous day: then again more than 8100 new infections were reported (8142), and deaths were 96.

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 8142 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Positive samples today are over 19.92%.

More than three quarters (75.58%) of newly infected have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 (have not completed a vaccination course).

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in our country is already 988,518. They have been identified by 8,635,902 tests.

90 percent of those who died in the last 24 hours have not been vaccinated. The total number of deaths is 33,688.

There are 258,716 active cases in Bulgaria. Of these, 6,156 people were hospitalized, including 586 in the intensive care unit.

The number of new patients in the hospital during the last 24 hours is 886. Nearly 85 percent of them have not been vaccinated.

6,788 people tested positive for coronavirus were reported cured in the last 24 hours. The total number of healed is 696,114.

9398 doses of vaccine against COVID-19 were given in the last 24 hours. Their total number since the beginning of vaccination in our country is 4,201,653. 2,010,523 people have completed a vaccination course. 630,869 people received a booster dose.



/OFFNews

