The Wife of Bulgaria’s Prime Minister is Fighting for Bulgarian Citizenship
The wife of Prime Minister Kiril Petkov - Linda Petkova - is in the process of acquiring Bulgarian citizenship, it is clear from her post on Facebook.
Petkova published a certificate for passing an exam for proficiency in the Bulgarian language - part of the process of applying for a Bulgarian passport.
“Bulgarian language test completed! 673rd step to becoming a Bulgarian citizen after 15 years here,” she commented, alluding to the complexity of the procedure.
Petkov's wife is a Canadian citizen but has lived with her family in Bulgaria for years.
/OFFNews
