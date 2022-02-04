The Wife of Bulgaria’s Prime Minister is Fighting for Bulgarian Citizenship

The wife of Prime Minister Kiril Petkov - Linda Petkova - is in the process of acquiring Bulgarian citizenship, it is clear from her post on Facebook.

Petkova published a certificate for passing an exam for proficiency in the Bulgarian language - part of the process of applying for a Bulgarian passport.

“Bulgarian language test completed! 673rd step to becoming a Bulgarian citizen after 15 years here,” she commented, alluding to the complexity of the procedure.

Petkov's wife is a Canadian citizen but has lived with her family in Bulgaria for years.

/OFFNews

