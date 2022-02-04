Greece Removes COVID-19 Test for Entry
From Monday, Greece will remove the requirement for a negative test for COVID-19 to enter the country, Health Minister Thanos Plevris was quoted as saying by Macedonia's MIA news agency. From 8 February, only the presentation of an EU digital COVID certificate will be sufficient for both vaccinated and non-vaccinated passengers. The requirement was introduced on December 19 to delay the entry of the then new version of the coronavirus - Omicron.
From Today: Eur. Green Certificates for Completed Vaccination Course will be Valid for 270 Days
New travel rules are in force in the EU from 1 February, which provide that people who have been vaccinated or have fallen ill and have a valid European COVID certificate can move from one country to another without being subject to additional testing and quarantine requirements.
/Dnevnik
