Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games in Beijing

The opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics is being held at the Bird's Nest Stadium. The ceremony started at 14.00 p.m. Bulgarian time with live broadcast on BNT 1 and BNT 3.

About an hour after the start of the ceremony, the Bulgarian delegation passed through the stadium. Although not all our athletes who will represent us in the Chinese capital had the opportunity to join the parade of nations, our representatives - flag bearers snowboarder Radoslav Yankov and biathlete Maria Zdravkova proudly waved their native tricolor.

“It is possible to write this new chapter in world sport, thanks to our kind hosts. Unfortunately, the global pandemic is still a reality, so our deep gratitude goes even deeper to the organizers, the authorities and the entire Chinese people. Our hearts are also with the athletes who, because of the pandemic, cannot make their Olympic dream come true,” IOC President Thomas Bach said at the opening.

It is this dream that the Bulgarian Simeon Deyanov, who will not participate in Beijing, will not be able to realize. This became clear during the opening ceremony. The cross-country skier has suffered a more severe form of the coronavirus and his recovery is slow.

“We show the world, yes, it is possible to be great rivals, but at the same time we will live peacefully and with respect for each other. This is the mission of the Olympic Games, to unite us in a peaceful race, to build bridges and never build walls,” added Thomas Bach.

The games were officially opened by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

