World » EU | February 4, 2022, Friday // 16:15
Bulgaria: The EC Encourages North Macedonia to Continue Positive Steps with Bulgaria

“I encourage North Macedonia (RNM) to continue delivering on reforms and to keep up the positive momentum with Bulgaria, on its accession path to the EU.” This was written on Twitter by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Layen, who received today the Prime Minister of RNM Dimitar Kovachevski.

She expressed satisfaction that they met in person after his election. A spokesman for the commission told a news conference that he could not add anything more to the meeting than Von der Layen’s post on Twitter.

The future of North Macedonia is in the EU, European Council President Charles Michel wrote on the same social network after today's meeting with Prime Minister Kovachevski. “We addressed opening accession negotiations, security cooperation and advancing reforms. I commend recent efforts by Skopje and Sofia to resolve outstanding differences,” he added.

