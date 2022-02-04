Bulgaria and North Macedonia Jointly Mark 150th Anniversary of Gotse Delchev's Birth

Representatives of the governments of Bulgaria and North Macedonia laid wreaths at the grave of Gotse Delchev in the courtyard of the Church of the Holy Savior in Skopje, as part of the celebrations of the 150th anniversary of his birth.

The Bulgarian delegation includes Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodora Genchovska, Deputy Minister Velislava Petrova, Deputy Minister of Culture Yuri Valkovski and Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Culture and Media Toshko Yordanov, MEP Ilhan Kyuchyuk. North Macedonia was represented by Culture Minister Bisera Kostadinovska-Stoychevska and Deputy Foreign Minister Fatmire Isaki.

The General Director of BTA Kiril Valchev is part of the Bulgarian delegation. He also laid flowers at the tomb of the revolutionary. Later today, Valchev will host the official opening of the National Press Club - Skopje of Bulgarian Telegraph Agency.



/BTA

