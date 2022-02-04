Bulgaria: British Man Attacked and Kicked a Nurse at the Hospital in Veliko Tarnovo

Police have detained a British citizen who was raging in the hospital in Veliko Tarnovo, the press center of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in the city announced, DarikNews reported.

The signal submitted by the medical institution is from yesterday afternoon. A police team arrived on the scene immediately. The nurse was kicked in the leg area, and the doors of the X-ray rooms were damaged.

A 51-year-old British citizen, permanently residing in the country, was detained for complicity in the act for up to 24 hours. Pre-trial proceedings are underway in the case.



/ClubZ

