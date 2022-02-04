Bulgarian PM: The State has No Funds, We take them from the Taxpayers and Redistribute them

“We will talk to each municipality that needs help to pay for electricity. We held an operational meeting of the National Assembly and decided to set up a working group to determine what funds the municipalities need. When we saw examples like the one in Sofia - with different lighting prices, we wondered if these municipalities really needed extra money. The state has no funds, we take them from the taxpayers and redistribute them,” said Prime Minister Kiril Petkov from the parliamentary rostrum in response to a question on how and whether to help municipalities that have introduced electricity restrictions.

Bulgarian Government Promises BGN 450 Million in Compensation for Expensive Electricity

GERB-SDS MP Tomislav Donchev asked the Prime Minister when Bulgaria will have an approved Recovery and Sustainability Plan, a partnership agreement and approved operational programs.

“The recovery and sustainability plan has been submitted to the EC, and they welcome the new changes. The submission took some major changes in some of the sectoral policies. As an example, I can share with you the Energy sector. At the moment, as you know, there is a huge dependence on Russian gas. At the same time, we have a lot of dependence at Kozloduy NPP. Currently, the conflict between NATO and Russia is growing. There is a high risk of potential sanctions. In the plan we found, there was a steam and gas plant, which makes the dependence to increase even more from these supplies, and Bulgaria's independence in terms of energy was reduced. We, as a new government, cannot accept this type of dependence and we had to rework part of the plan so that we have greener energy,” Kiril Petkov added.



/Nova

