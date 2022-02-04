The New Sub-Variant of Omicron is Already in Bulgaria
The new sub-variant of Omicron BA.2 is already in Bulgaria. This is shown by data published on the website of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD).
For the first time in 7 samples from several districts in Bulgaria, sub-variant BA.2 of Omicron was established. 334 clinical samples with SARS-CoV-2 were analyzed by new generation cell-genome sequencing. They were taken from patients with COVID-19 in the period 3-20 January and were sent from 31 different medical institutions from 21 districts of the country.
WHO: Sub-Variant of Omicron has been Found in 57 Countries
In 249 (74.6%) samples, the Omicron virus variant was found, including subvariants (BA. *) And in 85 (25.4%) Delta variant (B.1.617.2) or Delta subvariants (AY. *).
Here is the distribution of SARS-CoV-2 variants in different areas of the country:
/Nova
