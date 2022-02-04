The New Sub-Variant of Omicron is Already in Bulgaria

Society » HEALTH | February 4, 2022, Friday // 12:34
Bulgaria: The New Sub-Variant of Omicron is Already in Bulgaria novinite.com

The new sub-variant of Omicron BA.2 is already in Bulgaria. This is shown by data published on the website of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD).

For the first time in 7 samples from several districts in Bulgaria, sub-variant BA.2 of Omicron was established. 334 clinical samples with SARS-CoV-2 were analyzed by new generation cell-genome sequencing. They were taken from patients with COVID-19 in the period 3-20 January and were sent from 31 different medical institutions from 21 districts of the country.

WHO: Sub-Variant of Omicron has been Found in 57 Countries

In 249 (74.6%) samples, the Omicron virus variant was found, including subvariants (BA. *) And in 85 (25.4%) Delta variant (B.1.617.2) or Delta subvariants (AY. *).

Here is the distribution of SARS-CoV-2 variants in different areas of the country:

/Nova

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: omicron, variant, Bulgaria, virus
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria