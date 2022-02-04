Bulgaria: Doctor vs Mathematician in Dispute over the Green Certificate

The pediatrician Dr. Antonia Parvanova and the mathematician Prof. Ognyan Kunchev in a dispute on Nova TV about whether the green certificate should be revoked.

According to Parvanova, the document does not work as an epidemiological measure.

“The certificate is given too much importance as a measure to limit the pandemic. This is an administrative measure. It is normal to fall at some point for one reason only. The document is given during vaccination, after illness or due to the presence of antibodies. However, it is a fact that vaccinated people get sick and spread the virus. When you are vaccinated and go everywhere, but at the same time you are infected, you are an uncontrollable distributor. The only benefit of the vaccine remains - a mild illness, but that does not limit the pandemic,” she explained. According to her, it is not possible to reach 60% of the immunized population.

“The green certificate is not even strictly observed. The epidemic is going on anyway. The good thing is that Omicron is a lighter variant,” said the doctor.

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 8142 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Prof. Ognyan Kunchev is of the opposite opinion.

“We are in a half-lockdown that’s why the numbers have dropped. Students do not go to school, we sacrificed education again. We are currently on a plateau, but when the children return to class, the incidence will rise again,” he said.

“There are many people who are protected, they got vaccinated and now we have to sacrifice them, because we wonder what our measures and certificates are for,” said the mathematician.



/Nova

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook