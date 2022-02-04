150 Years Since the Birth of Gotse Delchev: Bulgarian President and PM together in Blagoevgrad

Bulgarians commemorate today 150 years since the birth of Gotse Delchev. The anniversary will be celebrated in Bulgaria and in North Macedonia.

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and President Rumen Radev will pay homage to the monument of the Bulgarian revolutionary and leader of the struggle for the liberation of Macedonia and East (Edirne) Thrace from the Ottoman yoke in front of his monument on Macedonia Square in Blagoevgrad.

North Macedonia: Two-Year Suspension of the Historical Commission with Bulgaria

The life and work of Gotse Delchev are deeply intertwined in the history and present of Pirin Macedonia. In the yard of the church “Prelude to the Mother of God” in Blagoevgrad is the ossuary memorial, where his father Nikola and other members of the Delchev family are buried, who settled in Gorna Dzhumaya as refugees from his native Kukush, now Kilkis, Greece. The Bulgarian Boys' High School in Thessaloniki, now the National Humanitarian High School, whose graduate was Gotse Delchev, is where his revolutionary activities began.

An exhibition dedicated to the 150th anniversary of the birth of the revolutionary will be opened in the Regional History Museum, and a lesson for Gotse Delchev will be presented in the Blagoevgrad community center. At 5 p.m., a procession will leave the Judicial Palace in Sofia to the imposing monument of the revolutionary, and a representative company of the military formation in the regional center and members of the “Tradition” society will take part in the solemn ritual. The program will end with a thematic performance by the Pirin Ensemble.

North Macedonia’s PM and Foreign Minister will Not Celebrate Gotse Delchev with the Bulgarian Delegation

A delegation headed by Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska will leave for North Macedonia today. In Skopje, she will lay flowers at Gotse Delchev's grave. The ceremony will be hosted by the Macedonian Minister of Culture, as Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani is outside the country.



