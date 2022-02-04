2,000 US troops have Left for Europe

World | February 4, 2022, Friday // 09:20
Bulgaria: 2,000 US troops have Left for Europe Reuters

2,000 troops left the Fort Bragg base in North Carolina and headed for Europe. By order of United States President Joe Biden, the military will be stationed in Germany and Poland.

European Reactions to the US decision to send Troops in Eastern Europe

Thousands of US troops currently in Germany will be relocated to Romania.

According to Washington, this is an expression of support for NATO allies amid fears of European security in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Moscow continues to deny planning such actions.

Russia has Condemned the US Decision to send Additional Troops to Europe

On its territory, near the Ukrainian border, Russia is conducting exercises. Joint exercises with Belarus are also planned from February 10th to 20th.

