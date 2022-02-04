Macron and Putin had their Third Phone Call in a week

World » EU | February 4, 2022, Friday // 09:14
French President Emmanuel Macron and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had a third phone call in a week. The two leaders discussed Moscow's proposals to the West in the field of security.

According to the Kremlin, the constructive dialogue on Ukraine has continued. Earlier, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said there were reports that Russia could fabricate a video of attacks by the Ukrainian military as a pretext for invading Ukraine.

Moscow continues to say it has no plans to conduct operations against Ukraine.

On its territory, near the Ukrainian border, Russia is conducting exercises. Joint exercises with Belarus are also planned from February 10th to 20th.

