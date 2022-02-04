Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny with Max. Temperatures between 3°-8°C

Sunny weather will prevail today, with temporary increases in cloudiness. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology Georgi Tsekov.

The atmospheric pressure will decrease and in the afternoon it will be lower than the average for the month. Sunny weather will prevail today, with temporary increases in cloudiness, mostly medium and high. Light to moderate south-southwest wind will blow. The maximum temperatures will be between 3° and 8° Celsius, in Sofia around 4°C.

Sunny weather will prevail over the Black Sea coast. Light to moderate southwest wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 3-5°C. The temperature of the sea water: 6-7°C. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.

Sunny weather will prevail over the mountains in the afternoon with significant medium and high clouds. A moderate to strong wind from the west-northwest will blow. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 2°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 3°C.

