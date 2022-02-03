The US has Eliminated the Leader of the Islamic State

World | February 3, 2022, Thursday // 15:38
Bulgaria: The US has Eliminated the Leader of the Islamic State

The United States has eliminated Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, President Joe Biden, who personally ordered the operation, said minutes ago.

“Last night, on my orders, the US military successfully conducted an anti-terrorist operation. Thanks to the courage of our armed forces, we removed from the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, the leader of ISIS. Later this morning (today) I will present information in connection with this operation,” the US head of state announced minutes ago.

Al-Qurashi is the pseudonym of Amir Mohammed Saeed Abd al-Rahman al-Maula, also known as the “Destroyer” and “Professor”. He was born in October 1976. He took over the leadership of ISIL in 2019 after the death of former leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The United States announced a million reward for information leading to his capture.

