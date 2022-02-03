The EC Proposes that Travel Certificates Remain in Force until mid-2023

The European Commission proposed today that the covid certificates remain in force when traveling to the EU until the end of June next year.

A spokesman for the commission told a news conference that the goal was to prepare the EU for a possible increase in the number of those infected in the second half of this year and for the emergence of new virus variants. He could not specify whether this proposal takes into account the latest developments in the pandemic and observations that the disease is no longer causing the damage it has done so far.

According to him, the goal is to keep travel in the EU safe. The spokesman said the proposal could enter into force if approved by the European Parliament and the Council of the EU by 30 June.

A statement from the European Commission states that decisions on how to use certificates at national level remain in the hands of local authorities. The Commission adds that European law neither requires nor prohibits the use of certificates under national rules. The EC encourages countries to recognize the equal validity of certificates for national purposes when traveling in the EU.

From Today: Eur. Green Certificates for Completed Vaccination Course will be Valid for 270 Days

In December last year, the EC proposed that the validity of travel vaccination certificates be 270 days. The Commission clarifies that without the extension of the European certificate, there is a possibility for countries to introduce various rules of their own that confuse passengers. The commission is expected to present a new report on the implementation of European certification legislation by the end of March.



/BTA

