“Vazrazhdane” Party Members Fined in Parliament for Not Wearing Masks
Employees of the Regional Health Inspectorate entered the parliament for an inspection. Health authorities checked whether MPs were complying with anti-epidemic measures.
Bulgarian MPs Entered Parliament without Showing a Green Certificate
A total of 21 deputies were without masks. All MPs from “Vazrazhdane” (Revival), five from GERB, two from “There Is Such a People” and one from “Democratic Bulgaria” will be fined. RHI announced that the MPs have received invitations to appear at RHI-Sofia in order to receive acts of violation. Fines are from BGN 300 to BGN 1,000 for individuals.
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » North Macedonia’s PM and Foreign Minister will Not Celebrate Gotse Delchev with the Bulgarian Delegation
- » Stoltenberg: Bulgaria is a Committed Ally of NATO
- » North Macedonia: Two-Year Suspension of the Historical Commission with Bulgaria
- » Bulgarian President Radev is Isolating Himself because his Wife has a COVID-19
- » Bulgarian President and Bulgarian PM in Dispute over North Macedonia and Bulgargaz
- » Sarajevo City Hall Shines in the Colors of the Bulgarian Flag