“Vazrazhdane” Party Members Fined in Parliament for Not Wearing Masks

Politics | February 3, 2022, Thursday // 14:17
Bulgaria: “Vazrazhdane” Party Members Fined in Parliament for Not Wearing Masks

Employees of the Regional Health Inspectorate entered the parliament for an inspection. Health authorities checked whether MPs were complying with anti-epidemic measures.

Bulgarian MPs Entered Parliament without Showing a Green Certificate

A total of 21 deputies were without masks. All MPs from “Vazrazhdane” (Revival), five from GERB, two from “There Is Such a People” and one from “Democratic Bulgaria” will be fined. RHI announced that the MPs have received invitations to appear at RHI-Sofia in order to receive acts of violation. Fines are from BGN 300 to BGN 1,000 for individuals.

/BNT

