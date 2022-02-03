North Macedonia’s PM and Foreign Minister will Not Celebrate Gotse Delchev with the Bulgarian Delegation

The Prime Minister of North Macedonia Dimitar Kovachevski and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country Bujar Osmani will not attend tomorrow's celebration of the anniversary of Gotse Delchev's birth, which was to be held in Skopje together with the Bulgarian delegation led by Bulgarian Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska.

The worship will be at the Holy Savior Church in Skopje.

Bulgarian PM on North Macedonia: We are Preparing a Joint Celebration of Gotse Delchev

The official explanation from the Skopje authorities is that Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani and Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski are traveling abroad. At this time, there is no information that any of them will return earlier to take part in the joint commemoration.

The Bulgarian delegation will include deputies and deputy ministers.

Yesterday, the co-chair of the Macedonian Historical Commission, Dragi Georgiev, openly called for a freeze on the historical commission's work.

North Macedonia: Two-Year Suspension of the Historical Commission with Bulgaria

Georgiev also points out that the joint commemoration of Gotse Delchev is a political decision and a gesture of goodwill of the two governments and has not been agreed with the Commission.

For two years now, the Commission has been working on formulating a text that would allow such a celebration, but there is no agreement on it, Georgiev explains.

Last week, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov announced that he and his counterpart Kovachevski had agreed to have at least three meetings of the commission by the end of May.



