Russia has Condemned the US Decision to send Additional Troops to Europe
Politico
Russia has condemned the US decision to send additional troops to Europe in support of NATO allies.
Washington's decision is a “destructive and unjustified step” and will only increase tensions in the region, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko.
The United States has offered Russia an Exchange of Information on Missiles
Russia has amassed about 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border, raising fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. Moscow denies having such intentions.
/BNT
