GrINN Awards 2022: A Good Way to Promote the Best Sustainable Practices from Bulgarian hotels and Hospitality Companies

The British Hotel group Quartz Inn Hotels has opened the nominations for the GrINN Awards 2022, the European Awards devoted exclusively to Sustainability in the Tourism Industry. Professionals from the sector, companies and tourist accommodations from Bulgaria as well as from the rest of Europe can apply to be recognized for their efforts in terms of sustainability, by completing the nomination form found on the Quartz Inn Hotels website.

The main objective of this event is to promote and show the best practices dedicated to preserving sustainability in the hospitality and tourism sector, as well as increasing environmental awareness in our society.

The hotel group, formed by independent and sustainable properties and led by the Spaniard Ignacio Merino, will start operations at the end of this month with more than 40 affiliated establishments in 10 European countries, including Bulgaria, where they have already signed an agreement with a hotel in Bansko.

The GrINN Awards can be a perfect opportunity to promote Bulgaria as an environmentally friendly destination, showcasing their best sustainable practices to a wide European audience.

Nominations and jury

The jury is made up of experts in the sector and chaired by Lidiia Tkachenko and Alexander Zawadzki, co-founders of Quartz Inn Hotels. They both have extensive knowledge in sustainability, which was gained during their time within OTAs and working closely with ECO partners. The applications will first be validated after which the candidates will be selected as finalists, based on the justification and supporting material provided.

Nominations close on 31 March 2022 and once the finalists of each of the 50 categories are announced, there will be public voting to find the winners.

Categories

Each applicant may participate in up to a maximum of 5 categories from the 50 available, covering all regions of Europe.

About Quartz Inn Hotels

Quartz Inn Hotels is the first European hotel group made up entirely of independent and sustainable hotels and properties. Focused on building a new form of tourism, more sustainable, fair and based on technology. Headquartered in London and co-founded by Lidiia Tkachenko, Alexander Zawadzki and Ignacio Merino.

Quartz Inn Hotels contact: info@quartzinnhotels.com