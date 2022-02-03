Bulgaria will Not Receive Cheap Azerbaijani Gas this year

Our country will not be able to get the entire agreed amount of Azerbaijani gas this year at a preferential price.

This was announced by the Minister of Energy Alexander Nikolov before the Parliamentary Energy Committee.

“Unfortunately, until July 1, 2022, I do not think we can get additional quantities of the fixed price structure, but in the event of, God forbid, geopolitical risks, we have confirmation that we can get additional quantities at market prices. I.e., the answer to whether we will receive the entire amount in 2022 is definitely ‘no’, but whether we will receive the entire amount after July 2022, I can say that with a higher degree of certainty is ‘yes’ - as distributed in time capacity,” Nikolov was quoted as saying by BNR.

It was clear from his words that the reason was the unfinished gas connection with Greece. It was the unnegotiated quantities with Azerbaijan that were the basis of the new cabinet's motives to urgently change the management of Bulgargaz, headed by executive director Nikolay Pavlov. The old (already) leadership points out that “the only reason why the Bulgarian market cannot receive all the natural gas under the agreement with the Azerbaijani country is the lack of the Bulgarian-Greek gas connection - the IGB gas pipeline from Komotini to Stara Zagora.”

A meeting in Azerbaijan is forthcoming on Friday, the energy minister announced today – “with all representatives related to the Southern Gas Corridor”.

“There we will hold additional meetings with all possible partners, including neighboring energy ministers, who are also interested in supplies through our routes. The fact is that Bulgaria has a good long-term contract. How this will affect future supplies remains to be seen. In terms of quantities, I do not think I have any concerns,” Nikolov said.



/ClubZ

