Stoltenberg: Bulgaria is a Committed Ally of NATO

Bulgaria is “a committed NATO ally contributing to our collective defence.” This was written on Twitter by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg after a conversation with Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov yesterday.

The two discussed the accumulation of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine and their impact on European security. The view was shared that diplomatic efforts to de-escalate must continue, but at the same time the Alliance must be prepared for a possible deterioration of the situation, the government's press service said.

The Prime Minister informed the Secretary-General about the decision of the government to contribute to the collective defense by building a Bulgarian battalion battle group, with the possibility to fill the deficits in it with soldiers from member countries, if necessary. In the course of the conversation, the guiding principle in NATO was reaffirmed - every decision must be supported by the society and the government in the respective member state.



/BGNES

