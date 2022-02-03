Stoltenberg: Bulgaria is a Committed Ally of NATO

Politics » DEFENSE | February 3, 2022, Thursday // 10:35
Bulgaria: Stoltenberg: Bulgaria is a Committed Ally of NATO

Bulgaria is “a committed NATO ally contributing to our collective defence.” This was written on Twitter by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg after a conversation with Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov yesterday.

The two discussed the accumulation of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine and their impact on European security. The view was shared that diplomatic efforts to de-escalate must continue, but at the same time the Alliance must be prepared for a possible deterioration of the situation, the government's press service said.

The Prime Minister informed the Secretary-General about the decision of the government to contribute to the collective defense by building a Bulgarian battalion battle group, with the possibility to fill the deficits in it with soldiers from member countries, if necessary. In the course of the conversation, the guiding principle in NATO was reaffirmed - every decision must be supported by the society and the government in the respective member state.

/BGNES

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NATO, Bulgaria, kiril petrov, Stoltenberg
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria