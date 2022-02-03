Bulgarian Prof. Kantardzhiev: Cellular Immunity after Vaccination Protects Against All Variants of COVID-19

Society » HEALTH | February 3, 2022, Thursday // 10:10
“The cellular immunity that humans acquire when vaccinated against Covid-19 protects against all previous variants of the coronavirus.” This was said on the air of the Bulgarian National Radio by Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev, advisor to the Sofia Municipality on health issues and former director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, citing the most authoritative medical publications.

“What was said at the beginning was that antibodies go down, immunity fades, in fact, cellular immunity, immune memory protects. For Omicron, it was understood that a booster dose is needed, which protects up to 70-80% of hospital admissions,” said Prof. Kantardzhiev.

According to him, Omicron has already passed through almost half of the population in Europe.

“I think this will lead to a strong, collective immunity in Europeans. In Sofia the cases are decreasing, it has already passed through the peak, in Blagoevgrad, they are also decreasing. In the Sofia region, however, the cases continue to grow,” the professor added.

He predicts that in the spring the incidence of new infections will be reduced and in the fall there will be only isolated outbreaks.

“Each epidemic is limited in time, about two and a half years. The coronavirus will become one of the winter viruses”, added Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev.

/BNR

