Society » HEALTH | February 3, 2022, Thursday // 10:02
Bulgaria: Researchers: Harm from Lockdowns is Proven and should be Banned during Pandemics

U.S. researchers have identified irrefutable evidence of lockdown damage and the urgent need to ban it during a pandemic.

According to researchers at Johns Hopkins University, the restrictions imposed in the spring of 2020 due to the coronavirus had little effect on mortality in the United States and Europe but led to serious economic and social damage.

Limited access to open spaces, especially parks and beaches, has led people to meet indoors, where the risk of infection is much higher, the researchers said. Scientists have criticized a measure such as mandatory self-isolation: it has reduced mortality from COVID-19 by only 2.9%, and in some cases, on the contrary, worsens the situation.

“Mandatory self-isolation can leave the patient surrounded by his family, where he risks passing on a higher viral load to his relatives, leading to a more serious illness,” the authors emphasize. However, they note that stopping non-essential activities of organizations has had a positive effect, as it has reduced mortality by 10.6%.

Experts say the lockdown has had a negative impact on the socio-economic situation in the United States and European countries. In particular, unemployment rates, domestic violence and drug overdoses have increased. In addition, the quality of the educational process has deteriorated.

In the end, experts conclude that lockdown policies are not essential and should not be implemented during a pandemic.

/BGNES

