Business » ENERGY | February 3, 2022, Thursday // 09:37
Bulgaria: The US is Negotiating Gas Supplies for Europe Reuters

The White House confirmed that it was negotiating with gas exporters to supply fuel to Europe instead of supplying it of Russia, but declined to name specific countries.

“We are negotiating with a number of countries and suppliers,” presidential administration spokeswoman Jen Psaki said at a regular briefing when asked to comment on reports that Qatar could offset gas volumes in the event of a cut in supplies from Russia. She declined to give details.

Earlier on January 30th, EU Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said the EU expected countries such as the United States, Qatar and Azerbaijan to compensate for gas volumes in the event of a cut in supplies from Russia. Representatives of the US administration also said earlier that they are looking for alternative sources of natural gas for Europe in the event of an interruption in exports from Russia. They mentioned Qatar as a possible supplier.

