Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Max. Temperatures between 3°-8°C

Today the clouds will be variable, in the afternoon decreasing to mostly sunny. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology Evgenia Egova.

Atmospheric pressure will rise rapidly and in the afternoon will be higher than the average for the month. There will be snowfall in some places in the mountains and in the morning in the extreme southeastern regions. The wind will be from the north-northwest, it will be moderate, in the Struma valley and in the mountainous areas temporarily strong. The maximum temperatures will be mostly between 3° and 8° Celsius, in Sofia around 4°C.

It will be mostly cloudy over the Black Sea coast before noon and light snow will still fall in some places. In the afternoon the clouds will start to break and decrease. A moderate north-northwest wind will blow, which will subside in the evening. Maximum temperatures will be 4°-6°C. The temperature of the sea water: 5°-7°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

Above the mountains, by noon it will be mostly cloudy, in places with snowfall. In the afternoon the clouds will decrease over most areas will decrease, but on the peaks will remain significant. A moderate to strong wind from the north-northwest will blow. The maximum at 1200 meters will be about minus 1°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 8°C.



