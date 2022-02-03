COVID-19 in Bulgaria: More than 2 Million Vaccinated

Vaccinated people in Bulgaria have crossed the threshold of 2 million people. With the vaccines given during the past 24 hours, the number of persons with a completed vaccination cycle is 2,003,025, and those with a booster dose - 620,413. 8657 doses of vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours.

9152 are the new cases of coronavirus in the country for the past 24 hours, according to the Unified Information Portal. This is more than 26% of the 35,040 tests performed.

The active cases in the country increased to 255,422.

87 people died, 86% of them were not vaccinated. 4578 Bulgarians have been recovered in the last 24 hours.

There are 5,917 patients in the hospitals (the largest number since December 5, 2021), 565 of them are in the intensive care unit. 797 is the number of new arrivals in hospitals for the past 24 hours

/BNR

