Bulgarian President Radev is Isolating Himself because his Wife has a COVID-19
Politics | February 2, 2022, Wednesday // 16:45
The head of state Rumen Radev is in self-isolation, as his wife Desislava Radeva has a positive test for coronavirus, the presidency announced.
Bulgarian President and Bulgarian PM in Dispute over North Macedonia and Bulgargaz
Desislava Radeva is in good general condition.
The president is in good health and his coronavirus test today was negative.
The head of state canceled the meetings planned under his program in the coming days.
/BNT
