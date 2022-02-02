Bulgaria: Chain Crash Closed part of Trakia Highway

Society » INCIDENTS | February 2, 2022, Wednesday // 16:42
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Chain Crash Closed part of Trakia Highway BNT

A chain crash occurred on the Trakia Highway in the area of ​​the 167th km. The signal for the accident was given at 13.25 p.m.

According to initial information, the road accident is between two trucks, a minibus and a car.

So far there are data for one victim, medical assistance is provided.

Due to the accident, the traffic at the 168th km of the Trakia Highway in the direction of Sofia is temporarily restricted.

It is advised for drivers to drive with increased attention and appropriate speed on the bypass route: road junction “Chirpan” - road II-66 Chirpan - Plodovitovo - road junction "Plodovitovo" - Trakia Highway, reported by the Road Infrastructure Agency.

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trakia, highway, crash, km
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria