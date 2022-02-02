Bulgaria: Chain Crash Closed part of Trakia Highway

A chain crash occurred on the Trakia Highway in the area of ​​the 167th km. The signal for the accident was given at 13.25 p.m.

According to initial information, the road accident is between two trucks, a minibus and a car.

So far there are data for one victim, medical assistance is provided.

Due to the accident, the traffic at the 168th km of the Trakia Highway in the direction of Sofia is temporarily restricted.

It is advised for drivers to drive with increased attention and appropriate speed on the bypass route: road junction “Chirpan” - road II-66 Chirpan - Plodovitovo - road junction "Plodovitovo" - Trakia Highway, reported by the Road Infrastructure Agency.



/BNT