Bulgaria: Chain Crash Closed part of Trakia Highway
A chain crash occurred on the Trakia Highway in the area of the 167th km. The signal for the accident was given at 13.25 p.m.
According to initial information, the road accident is between two trucks, a minibus and a car.
So far there are data for one victim, medical assistance is provided.
Due to the accident, the traffic at the 168th km of the Trakia Highway in the direction of Sofia is temporarily restricted.
It is advised for drivers to drive with increased attention and appropriate speed on the bypass route: road junction “Chirpan” - road II-66 Chirpan - Plodovitovo - road junction "Plodovitovo" - Trakia Highway, reported by the Road Infrastructure Agency.
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgarian Traffic Police found 61 Migrants Abandoned in a Truck
- » Bulgaria: A Bus Incident near Ruse - 10 people Injured
- » A Series of Strong Earthquakes in Greece, Panic in North Macedonia
- » Bulgarian Buses Blocked for Hours on the Serbian-Hungarian Border
- » The 150 Bulgarians who were Blocked at Frankfurt Airport have returned Home
- » More than 150 Bulgarians are Stranded at Frankfurt airport