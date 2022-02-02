Gazprom has begun Increasing Gas Supplies to Europe

Russia's Gazprom has retained part of the capacity of the Yamal-Europe pipeline for the transit of blue fuel through Poland for the first time in 43 days. Information about this is published in the GSA Platform. According to the information, 12.53 million cubic meters of gas will be transited through Yamal-Europe on February 2.

The Yamal-Europe gas pipeline passes through Russia, Belarus, Poland and Germany, with a capacity of 33 billion cubic meters of gas a year.

Gas pumping for the EU

Gazprom stopped pumping gas to the European Union on December 21 because it did not receive requests from European consumers.

In December, capacity was reserved by Gazprom under the same scheme. In addition, the capacity was ordered not at the regular, but at an additional session of the daily auctions, used for reservations for several hours.

As of February 1, Gazprom's request for transit through Ukraine amounted to 107.7 million cubic meters, which is close to the maximum agreed volume of transit capacity of 109 million cubic meters. This is twice the average pumping for January this year.

