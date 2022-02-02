The United States has offered Russia an Exchange of Information on Missiles

The United States has told Russia it is ready to provide the Kremlin with a way to verify that there are no Tomahawk cruise missiles at NATO bases in Poland and Romania if Moscow is willing to share similar missile information at some Russian bases.

The information is from the Bloomberg agency.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed concern over the threat posed by NATO's missile defense bases in Romania and Poland.

The US proposal seeks to address these concerns and reduce tensions over the build-up of Russian troops on the Russian-Ukrainian border. Moscow denies any intention to invade the neighboring country.

U.S. President Joe Biden's spokesman Jen Psaki told a news conference that the United States does not intend to impose preventive sanctions against Russia because it considers the threat of such sanctions an important lever of pressure, TASS reported. Green.



/ClubZ

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook