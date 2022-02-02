Bulgarian Prof. Argirova: The Green Certificate will be Needed for Another Month

The green certificate for Bulgaria will be needed for another month. This was stated on Nova TV by Professor Radka Argirova, adviser to the Prime Minister on the pandemic of COVID-19.

According to her, the peak of the fifth wave will be reached by February 8-10. “With 11,000 infected, the green certificate cannot be revoked. However, when this number decreases, the incidence will decrease. And then the indicator by which we decide what to do - the number of intensive beds will fall. When that happens, the green certificate will be dropped,” she said.

“Vaccination continues, and the very nature of the Omicron variant gives fewer complications. It is easier to handle”, she is categorical.

“The green certificate will remain only in places where there is a large crowd, or there will be restrictions on the number of visitors. No one intends to harass people, but this is necessary,” said Prof. Argirova and added that vaccination is currently voluntary and health authorities are particularly keen on this.

“The 10th billion vaccine has been given in the past 24 hours. We have such a global fantastic experience with 10 billion doses a year. This is a great victory for medicine, it will be appreciated in the future. When I hear the term ‘experimental liquid’ every day, I wonder how can something that has been given to people 10 billion times be called an experiment,” she said.



