Pfizer asked the US to Allow Vaccines to be Administered to Children as Young as 6 Months old

Pfizer yesterday applied to the US Medicines Agency to allow the emergency use of the vaccine produced by the company to children aged 6 months to 4 years, AFP and Reuters reported.

If authorized by the Medicines Agency, the Pfizer vaccine will be the first to be approved for use in the United States for children in this age group. The application is for an initial two-dose vaccination permit, but the standard practice is expected to include three doses over time, the company said.

Pfizer/Biontech tested a dose of 3 micrograms of its vaccine in this age group. Children aged 5 to 11 years receive a dose of 10 micrograms, and children over 12 years - 30 micrograms.

Allowing the youngest to use the vaccine could help worried parents, who have had to face quarantine and the closure of preschools and kindergartens, according to Reuters.



/BTA

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook