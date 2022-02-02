128 Machines Clear the Roads from Snow in Sofia

Society | February 2, 2022, Wednesday // 09:13
Bulgaria: 128 Machines Clear the Roads from Snow in Sofia stolica.bg

The snow removal companies were on site in the early hours of the day. The main routes on which the public transport in Sofia runs have been processed and cleared. This was stated at a briefing by the director of the Sofia Inspectorate Ivaylo Ivanov. 128 snowplows are working in the field, the press center of the Sofia Municipality announced.

According to Ivanov, a large part of the inner streets have also been treated. “From the control, I personally exercised, I saw that most of the transport stops are being cleared. After the approaches to the subways are processed, the sidewalks will be cleared as well,” he stressed.

“Currently, the road to Vitosha Nature Park is being closed to be cleared from snow. There the snow cover is about 40 centimeters. It is not allowed to use reagents in the area, so when the snow is pushed - the road will be open,” Ivanov added.

At the moment, public transport is moving everywhere along its usual routes. The control of the snow-clearing activities is carried out by teams of the Sofia Inspectorate. Field visits to critical places are made by the teams of the emergency directorate of the municipality.

The Sofia Municipality reminds drivers to use their vehicles equipped for driving in winter conditions and to drive carefully, observing the distance and at a reasonable speed.

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: snow, clear, snowplows, sofia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria