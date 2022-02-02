COVID-19 in Bulgaria: More than 11,000 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The cases registered for the last day in the country are 11,143, and 76.17 percent of them are unvaccinated, according to data published in the Unified Information Portal. 40,863 tests were performed to detect new cases.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours is 87, and 82.76 percent of them were unvaccinated. Thus, the total number of victims of the pandemic reached 33,405 since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The number of confirmed cases since the beginning of the epidemic has reached 963,108, of which 250,935 are active. For the last 24 hours, 4354 people have been cured, with which the total number of those recovered from COVID-19 reached 678 768.

841 are newly admitted to hospitals, of which 85.37 percent are not vaccinated. A total of 5,799 people were hospitalized, 533 of them in the intensive care unit.

A total of 4,173,659 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been given in the country, including 8,192 for the last day. The number of people who completed the vaccination cycle was 1,999,666, of whom 615,816 received booster doses.



/BTA

