COVID-19 in Bulgaria: More than 11,000 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | February 2, 2022, Wednesday // 08:54
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: More than 11,000 New Cases in the Last 24 hours novinite.com

The cases registered for the last day in the country are 11,143, and 76.17 percent of them are unvaccinated, according to data published in the Unified Information Portal. 40,863 tests were performed to detect new cases.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours is 87, and 82.76 percent of them were unvaccinated. Thus, the total number of victims of the pandemic reached 33,405 since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The number of confirmed cases since the beginning of the epidemic has reached 963,108, of which 250,935 are active. For the last 24 hours, 4354 people have been cured, with which the total number of those recovered from COVID-19 reached 678 768.

841 are newly admitted to hospitals, of which 85.37 percent are not vaccinated. A total of 5,799 people were hospitalized, 533 of them in the intensive care unit.

A total of 4,173,659 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been given in the country, including 8,192 for the last day. The number of people who completed the vaccination cycle was 1,999,666, of whom 615,816 received booster doses.

/BTA

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, vaccinated, Bulgaria, cases
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria